Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 18,128 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,872,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,564,000 after buying an additional 1,074,050 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

KRC stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

