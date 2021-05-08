Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,675 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $352.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.34. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

