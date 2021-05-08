Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 49,504 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

