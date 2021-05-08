Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 9,880 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

