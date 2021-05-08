Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after purchasing an additional 179,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

