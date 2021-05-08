Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 17,769 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSF opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

