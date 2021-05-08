Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 72,261 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.