Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iRobot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.