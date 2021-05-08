Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Big Lots worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $6,415,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $5,191,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

