Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $15.72 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $414.02 million, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

