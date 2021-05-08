Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of i3 Verticals worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,062,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

IIIV stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -791.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

