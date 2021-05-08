Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

