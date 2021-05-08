Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

