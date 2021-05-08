Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

