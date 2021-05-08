Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

