Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of PCSB Financial worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. PCSB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

