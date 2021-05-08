Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.13 Million in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MDRX stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

