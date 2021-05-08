Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.17 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gentex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

GNTX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

