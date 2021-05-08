Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.18 Million in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of ADTRAN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $966.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

