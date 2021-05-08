Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.19 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,872,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.