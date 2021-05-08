Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.20 Million in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,662 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

