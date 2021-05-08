Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.21 Million in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of Macatawa Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.