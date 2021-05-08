Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.25 Million in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.