Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.83 Million in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,927,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Beverage by 809.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

FIZZ stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

