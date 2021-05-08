Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.