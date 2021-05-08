Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.
In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.96.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
