Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of ADTRAN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

ADTN stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

