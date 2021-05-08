Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

