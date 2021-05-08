Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,662 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Groupon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

