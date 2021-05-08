Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 4,938 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACBI. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

