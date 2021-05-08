Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.50 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

