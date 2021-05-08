Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

