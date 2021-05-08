Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 415,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Cerecor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

