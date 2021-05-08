Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of IDT worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

