Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

