Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

