Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387,784 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 264,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSEM opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSEM. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

