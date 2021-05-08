Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 112,801 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,801 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.