Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 112,801 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,801 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 93.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.