Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,263 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.