Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,188 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of IDT worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDT by 3,796.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.07. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

