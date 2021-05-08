Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,595 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.35 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

