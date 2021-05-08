Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,595 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Gentherm by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 259,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gentherm by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

