Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,315 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $37,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

