Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,351 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

