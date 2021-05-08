Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,559 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of SP Plus worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SP Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SP stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

