Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,559 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of SP Plus worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SP Plus by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.