Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 76,307 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,307 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $10,482,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of CMC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

