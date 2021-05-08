Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FOX by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

FOXA stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

