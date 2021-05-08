Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $57.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

